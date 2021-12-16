Comanche Nation restarts child safety classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prevention director Bebe Haden said the class is very important for the tribal members, and their main goal for the class is making sure Comanche children are safe.

”So, we’re starting to get back into the groove of things,” Haden said. “A lot of tribal members need car seats, and getting them into the proper car seat is our main thing, and of course, safety is a huge issue right now.”

Haden said the range of the child’s age and height make a difference when it comes to picking out the proper car seats.

The department does have some requirements when it comes to the class...

”Reason we ask for the child to be present, is so that we know that the child is getting put into the proper car seat.,” Haden said. “That it’s not to big or not to small. Like I said, were worried about safety.”

But once each parent finishes their paperwork, they waited for an available car seat instructor to show them the proper way to install their child’s car seat, in their own vehicle.

”So, right now we have to car seat instructors, who are from our Lawton Indian Hospital,” Haden said. “They were happy to come out and help us out. I, mean which is wonderful, right now due to COVID, a lot of instructors kind of lost their license, or there aren’t classes being held for instructors.”

Haden said because of COVID taking a toll on parents’ finances, this is another reason she is glad they can offer this class and free car seats to parents who are in desperate need of them..

”Car seats, you know, you don’t really think about the price of them until you go into town, and it’s like wow. You know, car seats are not 20 or 30 dollars anymore,” Haden said. “They’re at least 100 dollars, if not more.”

All you need is your Comanche tribal identification card and for the parent and the child to be present, and you are ready to take the class.

If you are a Comanche tribal member and are interested in the class want to get a free car seat, make sure you check out the Comanche Nation News Facebook page for the next scheduled class.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.