Conviction upheld for man who plotted to blow up OKC bank

Jerry Drake Varnell
Jerry Drake Varnell(WHSV)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of an Oklahoma man for trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of 27-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell.

Varnell was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

The court of appeals this week rejected Varnell’s claims that he was entrapped by the government and that a terrorism enhancement wrongly applied to his sentence.

Varnell was convicted of trying to detonate what authorities said he believed was a half-ton bomb outside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City in 2017.

The FBI had learned of Varnell’s plan and an undercover agent posed as someone who could help construct the bomb, but instead provided inert materials.

