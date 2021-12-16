Duncan wrestlers gift care packages to cancer patients

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of kids in Duncan celebrated the holiday season while giving back to a good cause.

On Wednesday, Duncan Youth Wrestling Club held its annual Christmas party.

There was plenty of fun for the young wrestlers, but the event let them spread some holiday cheer.

The club teamed up with Tenaciously Teal, which provides care packages to cancer patients.

Duncan Youth Wrestling Secretary Tanya Rochell said she is happy to let the kids have fun while doing some good.

“They learn a lot on the mat with our coaches and how to overcome test situations and we wanted to give them to a good situation to go out in the world and be a good human,” Rochell said. “I see these kids and they’re giving back and it just makes my heart warm.”:>

Tenaciously Teal mails out care packages across the country, and has given $200,000 to help cancer patients in need.

