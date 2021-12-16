Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan wrestlers gift care packages to cancer patients

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of kids in Duncan celebrated the holiday season while giving back to a good cause.

On Wednesday, Duncan Youth Wrestling Club held its annual Christmas party.

There was plenty of fun for the young wrestlers, but the event let them spread some holiday cheer.

The club teamed up with Tenaciously Teal, which provides care packages to cancer patients.

Duncan Youth Wrestling Secretary Tanya Rochell said she is happy to let the kids have fun while doing some good.

“They learn a lot on the mat with our coaches and how to overcome test situations and we wanted to give them to a good situation to go out in the world and be a good human,” Rochell said. “I see these kids and they’re giving back and it just makes my heart warm.”:>

Tenaciously Teal mails out care packages across the country, and has given $200,000 to help cancer patients in need.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire that broke out in Comanche County is now under control.
Evacuation order rescinded; fire under control in Comanche County
Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah

Latest News

Prevention director Bebe Haden said the class is very important for the tribal members, and...
Comanche Nation restarts child safety classes
Every year, Garza's Green Grass picks a deserving family for a holiday giveaway. It happened to...
Lawton businesses surprise family who lost home in fire with gifts, Christmas lights
Every year, Garza's Green Grass picks a deserving family for a holiday giveaway. It happened to...
Family receives gifts, Christmas lights after losing home to fire
The concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 16.
Fort Sill's 77th Army Band to put on Christmas concert