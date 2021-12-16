First Alert Forecast (12/16 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The cold front from last night is still making its way south as it is currently draped across Texoma, where it will transition into a stationary front. This will bring cooler temperatures for us today compared to yesterday in the low/mid 60s. The front will also clear out most cloud coverage for us today as the skies will be mostly sunny headed through the morning and afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph. Clouds will gradually fill back in later in the evening. A stray shower today can’t be ruled out, but will be unlikely.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 40s. Rain chances increase early tomorrow morning just before sunrise as the stationary front moves back along and north of the Red River.

The stationary front will become a warm front as it moves back north, bringing some showers across eastern and southern Texoma. This warm front will warm us up slightly tomorrow into the mid/upper 60s with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. By the afternoon hours, the front will transition back into a cold front, moving back south. As it moves south, the front will bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to Texoma through the second half of the day on Friday. Severe weather is possible with these storms, but appears unlikely, with the best potential in eastern regions of Oklahoma and Texas.

The front will usher in cooler drier air heading into the weekend, limiting rain chances for Texoma on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop to below average numbers into the upper 40s, the first time we will see highs in the 40s here in Lawton this month. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, clearing out to become mostly sunny on Sunday as we look to have an enjoyable, seasonal and cool weekend ahead.

A closed low-pressure system in northern Mexico will move north into Texas Sunday night, heading towards Oklahoma. This has the chance to bring some precipitation to Texoma Monday morning, although precipitation totals appear low. Temperatures for Monday morning will be hovering above and below freezing, so we will keep you updated on what type of precipitation we could receive, but right now it looks to just be isolated showers. As we head into next week, a warming trend will return, warming us back into the 60s by the middle of the week.

