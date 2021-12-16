First Alert Forecast | 12/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will remain mostly clear with northeast winds at 5 to 10mph. Cloud cover will build overnight and some isolated light rain showers can’t be ruled out for the morning commute. Rain will pick up later in the day, so grab the rain gear because you’ll need it on the ride home. Temperatures to start off your Friday will drop into the low to mid 40s.

Last nights cold front has cleared our area and most of the moisture, leaving us with the cool and mostly sunny day we saw today. The cold front will lift back north as a warm front, providing our area with a return of moisture and some lift. This will all happen overnight. The extra moisture will lead to many south and east of I-44 the chance with widely scattered showers. They will develop first towards the southeast and slowly expand northwest. Tomorrow will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for across southwest Oklahoma. Those south of the Red River will warm into the 60s and perhaps the 70s. Southwest winds will remain light all day at 5 to 15mph.

A different cold front will advance southward during the afternoon tomorrow, providing many eastern counties with the chance for thunderstorms. A few severe storms-- quarter sized hail and 60mph wind gusts-- can’t be ruled out. With that being said, storms for many- if not all- will likely stay sub-severe (penny to pea sized hail and 40-50mph wind gusts in some of the strongest of thunderstorms). The second cold front will be strong enough is will force the entire system to move south, ultimately taking with it taking the moisture with it, resulting in rain chances coming to an end Saturday morning.

A much cooler airmass will cover the region for the weekend with temperatures a few degrees on either side of average for this time of year. Given the extreme warmth of the first half of December, the weekend will feel quite cold.

Saturday morning’s temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. By the afternoon, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s! North winds 10 to 20mph with gusts higher.

Sunday morning is gonna be wicked cold. Expect temperatures overnight to fall into the upper teens to low 20s! As a matter of fact, it might be the coldest morning we`ve had this season for many locations. By the afternoon, daytime highs will only rise into the upper 40s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak low pressure system will graze our warm southern counties early Monday morning. Sunday into Monday, temperatures will drop to near freezing. Moisture as a whole will be lacking but will be present. Some may see a wintry mix of all types of precipitation though no accumulation is expected! Plus the grounds are still very warm at this moment (given the fact it’s mid to late December).

High pressure will build following the disturbance early Monday morning resulting in a slow warming trend and no chance for precipitation. This warming trend will yield temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above mid December standards through Wednesday of next week.

Have a good Friday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

