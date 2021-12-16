Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Law enforcement keeps impaired drivers off roadways

(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - This holiday season, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office will partner with more than 120 local and state law enforcement agencies to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Officers will be working together now through Jan. 1, to take impaired drivers off the roads.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) participates in the program every year.

OHP receives funds to help cover officer overtime from the Oklahoma Safety Office.

They want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season, and to remember “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire that broke out in Comanche County is now under control.
Evacuation order rescinded; fire under control in Comanche County
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
COVID-19 outbreak occurs in Walters Public Schools
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife

Latest News

These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
First responders were called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton
"At this point, Oklahoma has had such a strong recovery that we can begin to expect some...
Unemployment goes up in Oklahoma
A fire in Elgin on Wednesday prompted evacuations.
New details released in Elgin fire