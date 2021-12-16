Law enforcement keeps impaired drivers off roadways

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - This holiday season, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office will partner with more than 120 local and state law enforcement agencies to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Officers will be working together now through Jan. 1, to take impaired drivers off the roads.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) participates in the program every year.

OHP receives funds to help cover officer overtime from the Oklahoma Safety Office.

They want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season, and to remember “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled Over.”

