Lawton businesses surprise family who lost home in fire with gifts, Christmas lights

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family who lost everything in a house fire last month is feeling the Christmas spirit after two businesses surprised mom, dad and two kiddos with a holiday giveaway.

Shocked. Thankful. Blessed.

Those are the words the Dollins family used to describe their feelings as they watched two companies partner to string lights on the home they’re staying in.

Ashton, Jessica, Abel and Autumn moved in with a grandparent after losing everything right before Thanksgiving.

“It will be an amazing Christmas because of this,” Jessica said. “We were worried because the fire did happen during the holidays, but now it feels like those worries are gone.”

Mary Leonhart attends church with the Dollins.

She was paying her lawncare bill online when she noticed a company asking for nominations of deserving families who overcame hardship.

She knew right away she wanted to throw the Dollins’ names in the hat.

So she sent the nomination in just in the nick of time on the same day as the deadline.

She believes God had a hand in making it all happen.

“I just felt inspired to do it because I knew they were really hard working people and this would be an opportunity for them to add a little bit of joy in their Christmas when they’d had so much sorrow right before Christmas,” Leonhart said.

The staff didn’t stop with installing Christmas lights.

They delivered gifts for each family member, plus baskets filled to the brim with food for holiday meals.

David Garza with Garza’s Green Grass said they knew this was the family they needed to help.

“We’d like to help every family, but this was a no brainer for us with the fire and loss of all their stuff,” Garza said. “We felt in our hearts that we needed to do something for this family.”

Jessica said the family’s heart is full, knowing how the southwest Oklahoma community has stepped up to help in the aftermath of a devastating loss.

“It has been amazing,” Jessica said. “The community has really come together to help us and people we don’t even know have come to donate and we just want to give them a big thank you.”

The family will spend Christmas at Ashton’s mother’s house.

The Dollins say the nomination was a complete surprise, and it will help make it a Merry Christmas for the family.

