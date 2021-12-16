Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton businesses surprise family who lost home in fire with gifts, Christmas lights

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family who lost everything in a house fire last month is feeling the Christmas spirit after two businesses surprised mom, dad and two kiddos with a holiday giveaway.

Shocked. Thankful. Blessed.

Those are the words the Dollins family used to describe their feelings as they watched two companies partner to string lights on the home they’re staying in.

Ashton, Jessica, Abel and Autumn moved in with a grandparent after losing everything right before Thanksgiving.

“It will be an amazing Christmas because of this,” Jessica said. “We were worried because the fire did happen during the holidays, but now it feels like those worries are gone.”

Mary Leonhart attends church with the Dollins.

She was paying her lawncare bill online when she noticed a company asking for nominations of deserving families who overcame hardship.

She knew right away she wanted to throw the Dollins’ names in the hat.

So she sent the nomination in just in the nick of time on the same day as the deadline.

She believes God had a hand in making it all happen.

“I just felt inspired to do it because I knew they were really hard working people and this would be an opportunity for them to add a little bit of joy in their Christmas when they’d had so much sorrow right before Christmas,” Leonhart said.

The staff didn’t stop with installing Christmas lights.

They delivered gifts for each family member, plus baskets filled to the brim with food for holiday meals.

David Garza with Garza’s Green Grass said they knew this was the family they needed to help.

“We’d like to help every family, but this was a no brainer for us with the fire and loss of all their stuff,” Garza said. “We felt in our hearts that we needed to do something for this family.”

Jessica said the family’s heart is full, knowing how the southwest Oklahoma community has stepped up to help in the aftermath of a devastating loss.

“It has been amazing,” Jessica said. “The community has really come together to help us and people we don’t even know have come to donate and we just want to give them a big thank you.”

The family will spend Christmas at Ashton’s mother’s house.

The Dollins say the nomination was a complete surprise, and it will help make it a Merry Christmas for the family.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika

Latest News

Prevention director Bebe Haden said the class is very important for the tribal members, and...
Comanche Nation restarts child safety classes
Every year, Garza's Green Grass picks a deserving family for a holiday giveaway. It happened to...
Family receives gifts, Christmas lights after losing home to fire
The concert is set for Thursday, Dec. 16.
Fort Sill's 77th Army Band to put on Christmas concert
A fire prompted evacuations in Elgin Wednesday afternoon.
Evacuation order rescinded; fire under control in Comanche County