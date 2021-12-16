Marlow church collects 400 Christmas gifts for kids in southwest Oklahoma

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s going to be merry Christmas for kiddos in need in Stephens County.

A Marlow church is providing Christmas gifts for over 100 children in the area.

That’s nearly double the amount donated by church members and the community last year for the Angel Tree program there.

In total, 400 gifts such as toys, tricycles, clothes and shoes are going to boys and girls in Marlow, Duncan and Rush Springs.

According to Angel Tree Coordinator Mary Ramsey many single mothers reached out, who may not have been able to purchase presents for their kids.

“It’s just been amazing the outpouring of love from our church and the community to meet these kids, what they wanted for Christmas,” Ramsey said. “That was something that’s on our hearts, too. We don’t want to just give them a gift. We want it to be something they will enjoy.”

Volunteers will wrap and deliver presents to families on Saturday.

Plus, the church is giving over 200 hoodies to kids this winter.

If you’d still like to donate a present or two, you can visit eternallifechurch.tv to get in contact with the pastor.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.