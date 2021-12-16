New details released in Elgin fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management has released new details in a fire that broke out Wednesday in Elgin.

The fire prompted evacuations Wednesday before it was finally contained.

It is now contained, but the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department is still monitoring some locations.

According to emergency management, the fire started at 75th and NE Watts Road, and was caused by arcing from severed powerlines from tree branches that were broken by high winds.

Ten fire departments were called out to the scene.

Emergency management said 135 acres burned along with two structures, including an unoccupied mobile home and a barn. There was an unknown amount of personal property damage as well.

