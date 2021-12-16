Expert Connections
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton

First responders were called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning...
First responders were called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a car in Lawton Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:30 at 11th and Lee Blvd.

Lawton Police said the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle after stepping into traffic. The driver told police they did not see the person walking because of a big box truck nearby, and they weren’t able to stop when they saw the person at the last second.

Our crew at the scene said a white Sedan involved in the crash was heading north on 11th.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

