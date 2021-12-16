Unemployment goes up in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Unemployment numbers are back up in Oklahoma.

For the week ending Dec. 4, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported initial and continued claims went up from the week before.

OESC’s executive director Shelley Zumwalt said this is to be expected, though.

“At this point, Oklahoma has had such a strong recovery that we can begin to expect some fluctuations in the numbers,” said Zumwalt. “There are currently two jobs for every Oklahoman, so company furloughs and mid-size company layoffs can cause small fluctuations in the claims numbers with the low unemployment numbers statewide. The agency will continue to monitor any variances in claims to see if any trends emerge.”

For the week ending Dec. 4, initial claims increased from 1,716 the week before to 2,112.

Continued claims, meanwhile, went from 13,402 the week before to 15,454.

The national advanced figures for initial claims for the week ending Dec. 11 shows an increase in unemployment cases.

The numbers for the state will be released next week.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.