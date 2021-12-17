Expert Connections
Apache Casino delivers donations to those in need

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Weeks worth of gathering food donations are finally paying off, as staff with the Apache Casino Hotel helped to hand out those donations to a local organization Thursday.

Nearly 1,500 food items were collected during the drive throughout the month of December.

Canned foods, as well as fresh vegetables and goods, were collected and given to the Marlow Samaritans to distribute.

The food will now go towards feeding upwards of 235 families this holiday season.

“We did a food drive here at the Casino,” General Manger at Apache Casino and Hotel Lynn Ray said. “And one of the managers here came up with the idea, and the next thing you know everybody jumped on board. We decided to do it on December 2nd, so we came up, with all the team members dove in and loaded it up. We held a contest in the casino among the departments, to see who can come up with the most goods for the drive, so this is the result of the three day period.”

The President of the Marlow Samaritans said food drives, like this one, are important. These drives make sure nobody goes without during the winter.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Salvation Army gives update on Red Kettle Drive funds and continues to search for volunteers.
Salvation Army nears end of Red Kettle Drive
