BOLO issued for burglary suspect out of Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwestern Oklahoma has issued a BOLO for a burglary suspect out of Comanche County.

Crime Stoppers said people need to be on the lookout for 39-year-old Jason Murray Nelson.

He’s five feet, ten inches tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s charged with second degree burglary.

If anyone as information on his whereabouts, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit a tip online.

