Community members react to future park addition

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this week, Lawton City Council approved the design and location for the Youth Sports Complex. Community members have been expressing their thoughts about it since the decision.

Both Dale Winham and Richard Ogin visit Elmer Thomas Park to get their exercise just about every day. Whether that’s walking or riding a bike.

The two men believe the park would be the perfect place for a Youth Sports Complex.

“I think it’s great. People need to have a place to go to unwind, destress, and I think it’ll be a great deal for the City of Lawton to be able to have that,” Winham said.

“I think the sports complex will be alright here in Elmer Thomas Park. It’s got enough land out here for a sports complex. I think it will have enough parking spaces down here,” Ogin said.

Although, they are both in favor of the complex being in the park.

Ogin has two concerns, one of those is wanting to know if the complex will impact all of the annual events that are held in Elmer Thomas. The other concern is

“I’d like to know how it’s going to be maintained, is it going to bring in enough revenue? Has all of that research been done? Is the taxpayers going to be sucking up all of the expenses on it after it’s built,” Ogin said.

7News also made a post on Facebook about the city council’s decision, allowing people to give their thoughts on it.

The majority of the comments expressed that the Sports Complex is a great idea, but Elmer Thomas Park is the wrong location for it.

Several believed the old Kmart, which is now a storage unit, would’ve been the perfect spot.

Some community members are worried about losing green space and concerned for the prairie dogs that live in the park.

