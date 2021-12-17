Controversy over building in Carnegie

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A building in Carnegie, that holds multiple events, including a free meal for senior citizens, may no longer be able to make those accommodations.

The Carnegie Memorial building has been around for years, but over time, wear and tear has caused the senior citizen wing to be unusable.

Over the years, this specific building, which is owned by the school district...in the center of town, has been a number of things, a junior college, a pubic school and now a memorial building.

Lee Harden said the town has gathered there for numerous events throughout the years, like elections and the Miss Carnegie pageant.

”Veterans had a special program down there,” Harden said. “There’s Christmas programs, there’s a lip sync program, band concerts, graduation was held down there this year. There’s lots of things that go on that they forgotten. They need that building. “

Harden said the the most use it gets is for senior citizens, who get together to have a free hot meal everyday.

But because of the age of the building, Superintendent Eric Smith said it has been repaired multiples times, and continues to need repairs.

Since COVID, the senior citizen wing now only offers drive-thru lunches, and then they noticed the leaks.

”What I understand is there is a leak in the ceiling from the roof in there, and it’s leaking on one of the fluorescent lights, and they’re worried about it catching fire or something like that happening while people have been in there,” Smith said. “So that has not been taking care of yet. “

Smith said his major concern for the senior citizens is their safety too, so he believes this is an opportunity for them to consider a better location.

”We just feel like there is an opportunity here, for maybe us to get a a new building, new facility, something nicer for our senior citizens,” Smith said.

Smith also said a big issue in the controversy for the people and the board is that tearing the building down is a possibility.

”The school has no plans of tearing down the memorial building.,” Smith said. “It’s still a functional part of our school district. Of course, you seen our auditorium and how nice it is. Very few small school districts around this area, have an auditorium like that.”

A city council meeting was held last night, where one concerned citizen presented a plan to repair the building with funds raised by the community.

”They set a contract in front of us, like repairs for the roof and repairs to other parts of the senior citizen building,” Smith said. “And different things in that contract, that the board will look over at some point in time in the near future.”

”I can’t understand any entity, turning down a free roof, 87,000 dollars,” Harden said. “Will take care of, making sure the contractors are there. And all we’re asking is, please let these people socialize in this little part of the building.”

Smith said they did not take any action on the proposed plan because of lack of time to discuss the matter.

The group of concerned citizens says they will attend the next city council meeting in January...where they will present the plan again.

The Carnegie Memorial building will continue to house events and provide senior citizens with free meals until a final decision is made.

