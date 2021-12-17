Epic Charter Schools to back pay Oklahoma after audit

LAWTON, Okla. - After years of controversy and a thorough audit, Epic Charter Schools has agreed to pay millions of dollars back to the state of Oklahoma.

The charter school agreed to repay around $20 million to the state

The audit found that Epic officials, “abused millions of taxpayer dollars by hiding its excessive administrative costs.”

The schools owners were taking 10 percent of every dollar Epic received to provide administration and management for the school, which exceeds the 5 percent cap in state law.

According to the State Auditor’s office, the school’s owners also tried to discredit the audit by hiring their own internal auditor, who was related to the company’s CFO.

