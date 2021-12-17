First Alert Forecast (12/17 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few pop-up showers across Texoma to start off the final day of the workweek, with increasing rain chances as we head through the morning hours. This is due to a warm front that will be pushing up from the south as we near the middle of the day, bringing increased moisture and acting as a lifting mechanism for showers and storms during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s as mostly cloudy and overcast conditions dominate the skies today.

A cold front will move in from the north later this afternoon and evening as part of a trough moving across the central US today. This will provide instability for possibly some marginally strong to severe thunderstorms. The best rain coverage in Texoma today, as well as the areas that will see the greatest chance for strong/severe weather, will be in our eastern and southern counties, mainly those along and east of I-44. Concerns include up to quarter sized hail, up to 60s mph wind gusts, and localized flooding, but all threats remain low. By the early morning hours on Saturday, the cold front will exit to the south of Texoma, bringing the moisture along with it, ending our rain chances as we head into the weekend. Wind gusts will pick up overnight into Saturday morning out of the north at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, along with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures falling into the mid/upper 30s.

A cold airmass will fill in across the southern plains this weekend as temperatures only get up to the mid/upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, the first time all month we will have high temps fail to reach above 50 degrees. Morning lows on Sunday will be extremely cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds on Saturday will be breezy out of the north at 15-25 mph, but then shift back out of the south on Sunday at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday becoming mostly sunny on Sunday.

A weak cut-off low pressure system will make its way into the southern plains from Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing some limited moisture that could allow for a few showers to pop-up. Temperatures Monday morning are on track to be slightly below freezing in southwest Oklahoma, so we can’t rule out the possibility for wintery precipitation, but it remains unlikely as most models are showing rain as the main precipitation type, along with the fact that rain coverage will be very isolated for any showers that do form.

A high pressure ridge will build following the low moving off towards the east on Monday, resulting in a slow warming trend and no chance for precipitation heading into the middle of next week. This warming trend will yield temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of season through Wednesday of next week, with temperatures rising back into the low 60s.

