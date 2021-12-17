Fort Sill hosts Holiday Block Leave

FORT SILL, Okla. - Thursday marks the start of Fort Sill’s Holiday Block Leave, as thousands of soldiers waved a temporary goodbye to the Post for the holiday season.

Almost 3,000 soldiers out of Basic Training, AIT and more went home for the holidays.

And while the soldiers are away, Fort Sill’s drill sergeants, cadre members and instructors will have the time to recharge and spend time with their own families.

The soldiers will return, and training is set to resume, in early January.

