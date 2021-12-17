Lawton City Council discuss legal action against former Central Plaza owners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is considering taking legal action against the former owners of the Central Plaza.

In an executive session item at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, leaders discussed the Kohan Retail Investment Group.

According to the City Attorney, the group has been improperly taking rent from some mall tenants for as late of June this year, long after they sold the mall in January.

Those rents were assigned to the City of Lawton after the purchase, and so far the FISTA group has not been able to collect that outstanding rent from the Kohan Group.

Though no action has been taken at this time, the city attorney says the city is now considering taking legal action on FISTA’s behalf.

