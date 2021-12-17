Lawton Community will perform at Central Plaza
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas classics at Central Plaza.
The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. December 19 for those interested in listening to classic Christmas tunes by the Lawton Academy of Music.
The show will include a variety of musical performances including choirs, solo singers, orchestra, guitars and keyboards.
Santa and his elves will also be at the event.
