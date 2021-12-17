Expert Connections
Lawton Community will perform at Central Plaza

Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas music at Central Plaza.
Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas music at Central Plaza.(Courtesy Photo)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas classics at Central Plaza.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. December 19 for those interested in listening to classic Christmas tunes by the Lawton Academy of Music.

The show will include a variety of musical performances including choirs, solo singers, orchestra, guitars and keyboards.

Santa and his elves will also be at the event.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

