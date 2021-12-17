Lawton Community will perform at Central Plaza

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas classics at Central Plaza.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. December 19 for those interested in listening to classic Christmas tunes by the Lawton Academy of Music.

The show will include a variety of musical performances including choirs, solo singers, orchestra, guitars and keyboards.

Santa and his elves will also be at the event.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.