Lawton Redistricting Commission schedules hearing for citizen input

(Lawton Redistricting Commission)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Redistricting Commission will host a meeting in January for new ward boundaries in Lawton.

The commission will host a public hearing at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022 at City Hall Auditorium.

Citizens will be able to give input on the proposed ward redistricting map.

The commission approved a public notice period from Dec. 16 2021 through Jan. 6, 2022.

Charter of the City of Lawton states Lawton Redistricting Commission is to convene every 10th year upon receipt of the results of the U.S. Census.

This means each ward is to have equal boundaries for population size.

The current ward map can be found here and more questions can be answered by calling City of Lawton’s Planning Department at 580-581-3375.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

