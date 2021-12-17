MacArthur JROTC places at South Grand Prairie Drill Meet

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas. (KSWO) - Earlier this month, MacArthur JROTC Highlander Battalion competed in South Grand Prairie Drill Meet in Texas against almost 30 teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines from across Texas and Oklahoma.

While there, MacArthur High School JROTC were awarded as 2nd Place Grand Champions.

The Armed Drill Team, commanded by Cadet 2nd Lt. John Kennedy, placed first in the Inspection Phase and first in the Exhibition Drill Phase.

The Unarmed Drill Team commanded by Cadet Capt. Gracie Kimbrell placed third during the Exhibition Phase.

The Female Color Guard Team commanded by Cadet 2nd Lt. Addy Rosado placed third during the Inspection Phase.

Senior Army Instructor Craig Redfearn said the program requires lots of practice.

“The cadets practice daily during their Drill Class hour and once or twice per week depending upon the team they’re on,” he said. “In addition to their scheduled practice times, they spend numerous hours studying inspection questions and preparing their uniform for inspections.”

During a drill meet, there are separate phases that students compete in including Regulation Drill Phase, Inspection Phase and Exhibition Phase.

The Regulation Drill Phase tests cadet ability to follow a series of sequenced marching commands executed in accordance with the Army regulatory standard and are scored based on military precision and sequencing.

The Inspection Phase involves cadets answering questions associated with the JROTC curriculum. Cadets also had their uniforms inspected, before being scored on their answers.

The Exhibition Phase is when cadets perform rhythmic, synchronized movements that are between six and nine minutes long and are scored based on prevision, difficulty and time limitations.

Both Armed and Unarmed teams take part in these phases.

MacArthur JROTC has a total of nine teams of which cadets can be a part, and will include eighth graders among their cadets during the 2022-2023 school year.

