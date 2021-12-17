Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse in Comanche County has now been sentenced.

Kevin Crisel was sentenced to ten years in prison with credit for time served, followed by post-imprisonment supervision for one year.

A jury found Crisel guilty in October of enabling child sexual abuse.

He was initially charged in the case in August 2016.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton
A fire in Elgin on Wednesday prompted evacuations.
New details released in Elgin fire
Lawton Police Department releases 911 calls from officer involved shooting.
911 calls released in deadly Lawton officer-involved shooting
Two people are injured in a wreck on Sheridan Road and Oak.
Two people injured after wreck on Sheridan
Lawton City Council discuss legal action against former Central Plaza owners

Latest News

This week's FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is Cierra Collins.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Cierra Collins
Lawton Fire Crews respond to house fire on 15th Street.
Lawton Fire Department responds to structure fire
Lawton Academy of Music will perform Christmas music at Central Plaza.
Lawton Community will perform at Central Plaza
Oklahoma announces third-lowest unemployment rate