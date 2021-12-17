Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man convicted of enabling child sexual abuse in Comanche County has now been sentenced.

Kevin Crisel was sentenced to ten years in prison with credit for time served, followed by post-imprisonment supervision for one year.

A jury found Crisel guilty in October of enabling child sexual abuse.

He was initially charged in the case in August 2016.

