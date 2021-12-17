Medicine Park gets festive with Christmas Carnival

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa Claus joined 7News to talk about the upcoming Medicine Park Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade.

The Medicine Park Annual Christmas Carnival and Santa Parade is this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

They will have multiple attractions including pony rides and games.

Then lineup for the Santa Parade begins at 1 in the afternoon at the the water plant, then the parade kicks off at 2.

Santa will be tossing plush toys along the route, then will hang around until sunset so kids can share their Christmas lists.

