Oklahoma announces third-lowest unemployment rate

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has the third lowest rate of unemployment across the country.

The most recent released report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the state’s unemployment rate at 2.5 percent for the month of November.

Governor Kevin Stitt addressed the report Friday.

“While we celebrate record low unemployment, we must also remain focused on expanding and training Oklahoma’s workforce to make sure businesses can hire and retain the employees they need to keep our economy thriving,” he said.

