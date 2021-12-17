Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and Broken Arrow Police Department have dismantled a large drug trafficking ring as part of a six-month cooperative investigation.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said they received a tip over the summer of individuals moving large amounts of meth.

A total of 25 pounds of meth was seized, along with several weapons during the course of the investigation.

During the investigation, OBN agents and Broken Arrow officers found 50 to 100 pounds of meth were transported to Tulsa from California.

Clint Raymond Johnson of Tulsa was arrested in connection to the case.

On Thursday, Dec.16, OBN and Broken Arrow officers served 25 Arrest Warrants throughout the Tulsa area for individuals tied to the investigation, including Johnson.

Jason faces Distribution and Trafficking of Methamphetamine charges.

