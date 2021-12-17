Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.(Picasa | Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and Broken Arrow Police Department have dismantled a large drug trafficking ring as part of a six-month cooperative investigation.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said they received a tip over the summer of individuals moving large amounts of meth.

A total of 25 pounds of meth was seized, along with several weapons during the course of the investigation.

During the investigation, OBN agents and Broken Arrow officers found 50 to 100 pounds of meth were transported to Tulsa from California.

Clint Raymond Johnson of Tulsa was arrested in connection to the case.

On Thursday, Dec.16, OBN and Broken Arrow officers served 25 Arrest Warrants throughout the Tulsa area for individuals tied to the investigation, including Johnson.

Jason faces Distribution and Trafficking of Methamphetamine charges.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were called to the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday morning...
Pedestrian hit by car in Lawton
A fire in Elgin on Wednesday prompted evacuations.
New details released in Elgin fire
Lawton Police Department releases 911 calls from officer involved shooting.
911 calls released in deadly Lawton officer-involved shooting
Two people are injured in a wreck on Sheridan Road and Oak.
Two people injured after wreck on Sheridan
Lawton City Council discuss legal action against former Central Plaza owners

Latest News

American Red Cross announces new board of directors members
Lawton Redistricting Commission schedules hearing for citizen input
Oklahoma COVID-19 situation update
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast (12/17 AM)