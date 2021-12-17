Oklahoma COVID-19 situation update

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been 685,906 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 11,933 active cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH data shows the 7-day rolling average for the number of new reported cases in 977 and there are 11,933 active cases in the state.

There have also been 685,906 in the state since the pandemic began.

So far, there have been 67 new deaths since Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.