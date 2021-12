LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Lawton Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the corner of Sheridan and G.

Our photographer on the scene said one person from a white SUV was taken to a hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

