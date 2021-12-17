Expert Connections
American Red Cross announces new board of directors members

(Source: Associated Press)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Red Cross Central and Southwest Oklahoma Chapter announced Andrea Fairbanks and Cassie Niemann have joined its board of directors.

Both will serve a three-year term in their new Red Cross leadership roles.

Fairbanks is the chief financial officer at Accentra Home Health and Hospice, LLC, in Edmond, Okla. She has 22 years of financial experience, with the last 15 in the healthcare sector.

Niemann is the Talent and Organizational Development Manager at Paycom in Oklahoma City. She is on the Harding University Master of Organizational Leadership Program Advisory Council, the Strata Leadership Workplace Coaching Advisory Council, as well as the Oklahoma State University Business Employee Development Advisory Board.

