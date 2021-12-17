Salvation Army nears end of Red Kettle Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There’s still eight more days left of Red Kettle Bell ringing, and the Salvation Army is needing some volunteers to help meet their goal this year.

The non-profit’s goal is to raise $125,000.

As of now they have raised a little over $50,000 from kettle bell ringing since November.

With the help of some private investors a percentage of the donations are going to be match, raising the total to $81,000.

Captain Jake Law said if they can get enough volunteers they’ll have a real chance of closing in on their goal.

”Because we can’t cover every door we really don’t know the potential of the giver in 2021,” he said. “I’ll say this, everyday has been successful, we haven’t had a day that’s been bad. But there has been days were we only have two bell ringers out and we have enough dollars for 16. If you do the math on that, and we’re probably losing four grand a day.”

Those interested in volunteering to help meet the goal, they can register here.

