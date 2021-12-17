Expert Connections
Students participate in Christmas carols at Lawton City Hall

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some Lawton Public Schools transition program students took a break from school work to spread some holiday cheer Thursday.

They gathered at Lawton City Hall in the morning to sing Christmas carols for city workers and residents.

Students were greeted by Mayor Booker to enjoy the holiday concert.

After everything the city does to support their program, Job Coach at LPS Transition Program John Davis said they’re overjoyed to share a little holiday spirit with workers.

“We had to skip last year, because of the COVID,” Davis said. “And, it’s great that we can gather and spread cheer, and it’s just a blast. But we usually do it every year.”

They had many people attend the caroling, not only from City Hall, but from the Oklahoma Board of Education as well.

The students and their leaders, wanted to thank the City of Lawton for all the support they give to the program, and wish them all a very merry Christmas.

