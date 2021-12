LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash in Lawton Thursday evening.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. along Sheridan Road and Oak.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but out photographer on the scene said two people were taken by ambulance for treatment.

One lane on Sheridan was shut down as crews worked the scene.

