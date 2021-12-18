Cooler Weekend, Warming Up Right into Christmas Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold airmass will fill in across the southern plains this weekend as temperatures only get up to the mid/upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, the first time all month we will have high temps fail to reach above 50 degrees. Winds out of the north at 15-25 mph with 35 mph gusts into the early afternoon, and 10-20 mph in the evening. Morning lows on Sunday will be extremely cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will shift back out of the south on Sunday at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday becoming mostly sunny on Sunday.

A weak cut-off low pressure system will make its way into the southern plains from Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning, which will bring rain to the DFW area, we could see a possible sprinkle in the southeastern portions of our viewing area. Temperatures Monday morning are on track to be slightly below freezing in southwest Oklahoma. This will be our only hope for precipitation for the next week.

This will be due to a high pressure ridge building in following the low moving off towards the east on Monday. This will result in a slow warming trend heading into the middle of next week. This warming trend will yield temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of season through Wednesday of next week, with temperatures rising back into the low 60s. Christmas Eve could even hit 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.