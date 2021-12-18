Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cooler Weekend, Warming Up Right into Christmas Week

40s Saturday and Sunday, rain chances hard to come by through Christmas Eve
By Reece Cole
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold airmass will fill in across the southern plains this weekend as temperatures only get up to the mid/upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, the first time all month we will have high temps fail to reach above 50 degrees. Winds out of the north at 15-25 mph with 35 mph gusts into the early afternoon, and 10-20 mph in the evening. Morning lows on Sunday will be extremely cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will shift back out of the south on Sunday at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday becoming mostly sunny on Sunday.

A weak cut-off low pressure system will make its way into the southern plains from Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning, which will bring rain to the DFW area, we could see a possible sprinkle in the southeastern portions of our viewing area. Temperatures Monday morning are on track to be slightly below freezing in southwest Oklahoma. This will be our only hope for precipitation for the next week.

This will be due to a high pressure ridge building in following the low moving off towards the east on Monday. This will result in a slow warming trend heading into the middle of next week. This warming trend will yield temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of season through Wednesday of next week, with temperatures rising back into the low 60s. Christmas Eve could even hit 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Lawton City Council discuss legal action against former Central Plaza owners
Two people are injured in a wreck on Sheridan Road and Oak.
Two people injured after wreck on Sheridan
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

Latest News

A cold airmass will fill in across the southern plains this weekend bringing much colder...
First Alert Forecast | 12/17PM
A new service at Fort Sill now lets you text 911 if you’re having an emergency.
Fort Sill implements new service allowing emergency texts to 911
Over the last 24-hours law enforcement across the country have pushed out Facebook posts and...
Tiktok trend alarming law enforcement, school districts
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck