First Alert Forecast | 12/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold airmass will fill in across the southern plains this weekend as temperatures only get up to the mid/upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday, the first time all month we will have high temps fail to reach above 50 degrees. Morning lows on Sunday will be extremely cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds on Saturday will be breezy out of the north at 15-25 mph, but then shift back out of the south on Sunday at 5-10 mph. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday becoming mostly sunny on Sunday.

A weak cut-off low pressure system will make its way into the southern plains from Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing some limited moisture that could allow for a few showers to pop-up. Temperatures Monday morning are on track to be slightly below freezing in southwest Oklahoma, so we can’t rule out the possibility for wintery precipitation, but it remains unlikely as most models are showing rain as the main precipitation type, along with the fact that rain coverage will be very isolated for any showers that do form.

A high pressure ridge will build following the low moving off towards the east on Monday, resulting in a slow warming trend and no chance for precipitation heading into the middle of next week. This warming trend will yield temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of season through Wednesday of next week, with temperatures rising back into the low 60s.

Have a good weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.