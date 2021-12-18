Fort Sill implements new service allowing emergency texts to 911

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A new service at Fort Sill now lets you text 911 if you’re having an emergency.

It’s extremely simple to use, you text 911 what your emergency is and your location and it will go right to a dispatcher, along with the latitude and longitude of your phone’s location. They’ll be able to send first responders to you while asking you questions about the emergency to learn more.

As technology evolves, so does the need for new ways to get emergency services

“Everything is evolving where we are with 911. With 911 we have to be able to keep up with where everyone else is in the nation. Bringing this to not just Fort Sill but this region is important to me. It’s the new age with the new generations,” said Fort Sill Dispatch Division Chief Hilaree Straka.

This new service aims to let those in potentially dangerous situations have a different form of contact.

“If you can’t talk, you have that ability to text us. If you’re in a very bad situation, if they are concerned about letting an intruder know or they don’t want an attacker to know they have notified law enforcement or medical, they can text us,” Straka said.

Right now, Fort Sill is one of a just eight locations across the state with this capability, and they’re the only military installation.

“Recently I’ve been part of the 911 authority with the state of Oklahoma and knowing I can go back to them and say this is what we’re doing here, we’re trying to keep up with technology and meet the standards of the state, it’s huge. It’s a lot to take pride in here at Fort Sill,” Straka said.

Right now, it’s only available on Fort Sill for AT&T customers but will be available for Sprint and T-Mobile in the coming weeks. And you still need to be careful if using the service.

“You have to be careful with text 911 because it’s still the same as calling 911. You can still get in trouble for abusing the line. It’s still a 911 operator on the other end. We can still provide you instructions, we can still get officers to your location to make sure it’s not a prank. Make sure you’re taking this just as serious as a 911 phone call,” Straka said.

There is about a 20 second delay between the texts being sent and arriving at dispatch. They still recommend calling 911 and only using the texting service if it is absolutely necessary.

