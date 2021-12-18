Expert Connections
Grass fire breaks out in Indiahoma

Comanche County Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area while crews fight a...
Comanche County Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area while crews fight a fire in Indiahoma.(Comanche County Emergency Management)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews responded to a large grass fire in Indiahoma Saturday morning.

It broke out near 197th and Gore Boulevard and continued to burn south to Lee Boulevard.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, crews from several fire departments are actively trying to contain it.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

