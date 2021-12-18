Grass fire breaks out in Indiahoma

INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews responded to a large grass fire in Indiahoma Saturday morning.

It broke out near 197th and Gore Boulevard and continued to burn south to Lee Boulevard.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, crews from several fire departments are actively trying to contain it.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

