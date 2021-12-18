Tiktok trend alarming law enforcement, school districts

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Over the last 24-hours law enforcement across the country have pushed out Facebook posts and emails, warning school districts about a reported Tiktok trend that could be dangerous if it happens in their district.

The trend is reportedly telling kids to do things that could get them kicked out of school and even put in jail, like bringing a weapon, calling in a bomb threat, or school shooting threat along with several other things.

“The danger of a situation like this is we might start rolling our eyes or thinking it’s not serious, and God forbid something happens,” Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan said.

Deighan said the trend isn’t happening in his district, but it still taken seriously.

“As soon as we knew it was circulating locally, we did send out an update to parents and to staff this morning before school started,” Deighan said. “That way everyone knew we were aware of it and that the police were monitoring the situation.”

Cache Public Schools officials sent out an email as well to inform parents about the trend, and that is not a problem in the district.

Superintendent Chad Hance said parents should heavily monitor what kids are watching on social media platforms.

“And having those conversations with our kids, and let the kids know its okay if they see something in that nature to report it,” Hance said. If you see something, say something, so we can get out ahead of it and deteriorate that kind of behavior from happening.”

Hance said a kid should reach out for help if they are having any type of thoughts of doing what the Tiktok trend is encouraging.

“There’s obviously something going on internally that creates those types of feeling. No matter how they feel or how they think, there are people out there that care for them and love them, and we’ll be a mentor to them, we’ll listen to them. They just have to know that there’s an out for them to speak up and say hey this is what’s bothering me,” Hance said.

