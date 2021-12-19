Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (12/18 PM)

Your First Alert Weather Team is here watching out for you!
By Josh Reiter
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be incredibly cold as temperatures fall into the low 20s and teens overnight. A combination of cold and dry air settling in behind yesterday’s cold front, clear skies, and light winds will allow for some of the coldest temperatures we have seen all season. Stay warm tonight and make preparations for the hard freeze we will experience during the overnight hours.

An interesting coincidence for tonight is in regards to the full moon this evening. Each month of the year has a name attributed to each full moon, usually in regards to the current season (i.e. September’s full moon is called the harvest moon). December’s full moon is called the cold moon, and given tonight’s freezing temperatures, the name seems fitting.

Tomorrow will only warm up back into the upper 40s and low 50s like today as we experience another day of below-average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies with winds shifting back out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A weak cutoff low pressure system will move over the southern plains on Monday, keeping temperatures below freezing again for us Monday morning. While this disturbance could bring very isolated sprinkles to our far southeastern counties, rain chances remain very low to zero as their will not be adequate enough moisture for much precipitation (<10% chance of rain). This so far looks to be our only chance for rain next week. A few clouds will be in the sky on Monday but overall we will be mostly sunny, along with temperatures in the mid/upper 50s.

A high-pressure ridge will build in across the south much of next week, as mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies will be the theme everyday. A gradual warming trend is expected as we will warm back up into the 60s by Tuesday and the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Current forecasts and models are showing a warm and un-winter-like holiday as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are on track to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s.

