First Alert Forecast (12/19 AM)

Following this morning’s freezing cold temperatures, we will warm back up into the upper 40s and mid 50s this afternoon, still below average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Dry air will allow for elevated fire weather conditions today for our western regions.

Tonight will again be very cold as temperatures fall back below freezing into the mid/upper 20s overnight, along with some cloud coverage and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. A weak cutoff low pressure system will start move over the southern plains which could allow for some precipitation in our far southeastern counties tomorrow morning. Along with the freezing temperatures, there is the possibility for some light and isolated wintery precipitation in North Texas just before sunrise, but moisture looks to be very hard to come by as is, so any chance for precipitation, regardless of type, will be very low.

A few clouds will be in the sky on Monday but overall we will be mostly sunny, along with temperatures warming up into the mid/upper 50s. The rest of this week will be boring weather-wise like tomorrow as we will experience a gradual warming trend, getting up into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday and the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Current forecasts and models are showing a warm and un-winter-like holiday as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are on track to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s, despite a cold front moving across the southern plains on Saturday. The most we look to see out of this cold front is around a 5 degree drop in temps from Christmas Eve to Day, as well as strong southerly winds on Friday at 10-20 mph, allowing for possible elevated fire weather conditions.

