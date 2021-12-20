$2M bridge project approved in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Commissioners have approved more than $2 million in funding for a bridge project in the southwest part of the county near Chattanooga.

The bridge will be built at Persimmon Creek.

It is located 5 miles east, and 3.1 miles north of Highway 5 and Highway 36 junction near Chattanooga.

It’s unclear when that project will begin construction.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.