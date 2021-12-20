3,331 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 3,300 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,353 new cases were reported Saturday, 1,105 new cases on Sunday and 873 cases Monday.

So far, the state has reported 689,236 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035, and there are currently 14,568 active cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 64 new deaths from the virus in the state since Friday.

12,286 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

