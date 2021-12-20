Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

3,331 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

12,286 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
12,286 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported more than 3,300 new Coronavirus cases since Friday.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,353 new cases were reported Saturday, 1,105 new cases on Sunday and 873 cases Monday.

So far, the state has reported 689,236 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,035, and there are currently 14,568 active cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported 64 new deaths from the virus in the state since Friday.

12,286 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.
MacArthur Highlanderettes win state competition
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck

Latest News

Phil Molina
Man arrested for Altus robbery
A burn ban has been continued in Stephens County.
Stephens County Commissioners extend burn ban
A silver alert was issued for Shirley Smith on Friday, Dec. 17.
Subject of Duncan silver alert located in Tulsa
Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine
First Alert Forecast | 12/20AM