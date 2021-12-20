Expert Connections
City of Lawton welcomes new deputy director for human resources

Kea Lauchu has been named the new deputy director of human resources for the City of Lawton.
Kea Lauchu has been named the new deputy director of human resources for the City of Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new deputy director for Human Resources.
Kea Lauchu was named to the position.

According to city officials, Lauchu has a 20-year background in human resources, previously working as the HR director for the casinos of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.

Lauchu has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in human resources management from DeVry University and Keller University.

Human Resources Director Craig Akard said he’s glad Lauchu joined City of Lawton.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Kea join our team,” Akard said. “Her vast experience in education and experience within human resources will greatly benefit our department and ultimately current and future employees of the City of Lawton.”

