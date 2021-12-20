City of Lawton welcomes new deputy director for human resources

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new deputy director for Human Resources.

Kea Lauchu was named to the position.

According to city officials, Lauchu has a 20-year background in human resources, previously working as the HR director for the casinos of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.

Lauchu has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in human resources management from DeVry University and Keller University.

Human Resources Director Craig Akard said he’s glad Lauchu joined City of Lawton.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Kea join our team,” Akard said. “Her vast experience in education and experience within human resources will greatly benefit our department and ultimately current and future employees of the City of Lawton.”

