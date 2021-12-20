First Alert Forecast (12/19 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will again be very cold as temperatures fall back below freezing before midnight, falling into the mid/upper 20s tomorrow morning, along with building cloud coverage and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Rain chances look to have pushed far off to the east as a weak low-pressure system moves overhead tomorrow, eliminating all rain chances for Monday morning as this looked to be the only day for this week that we had the possibility of seeing precipitation.

A few clouds will be in the sky on Monday but overall we will be mostly sunny, along with temperatures warming up into the mid/upper 50s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The rest of this week will experience a gradual warming trend, getting up into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday and the 70s by Thursday, with the potential for 80s on Friday due to a passing warm front. Current forecasts and models are showing a warm and un-winter-like holiday as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are on track to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s and 70s, despite a cold front moving across the southern plains on Saturday. This looks to be a dry cold front as rain chances will be very minimal due to little moisture present. Temperatures will drop between 5-10 degrees from Friday into Saturday, but the main concern with this front is the strong southerly winds ahead and behind. Wind gusts will be as strong as up to 25-30 mph on both days. This will allow for temperatures to stay warm on Saturday behind the front due to warm air advection from the southerly winds. Because of this, near-critical fire weather conditions are predicted for Texoma on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

