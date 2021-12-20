First Alert Forecast | 12/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A low pressure system is digging across north Texas this morning, producing mostly light rainfall with some snow mixing in. This is due to the temperatures being close to the 32 degree mark. The majority of the rain will stay south (more impacting those near Dallas) but current radar does snow a rain/snow mix near Jefferson and Montague counties. We are seeing cloud cover area wide this morning but this will all taper off as the day goes on, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s for southwest Oklahoma with those south of the Red River seeing upper 50s to low 60s. Light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

With a polar jet to our north and east of Oklahoma, our weather going forward will be dominated by a strong upper ridge. This means our pattern through the week will see substantially warmer and drier weather. Average high this time of year is 54° and temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will rise into the low 60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. West to southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak front will move in late Tuesday night briefly changing winds from southwest to north by Wednesday morning. However, the cool air will stay north of Oklahoma and have little to no impact on temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will stay warm into the low to mid 60s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will warm into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. West to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Temperatures are expected to increase each day before soaring into the 70s and 80s by Friday afternoon. This puts Christmas Eve in record-breaking range as temperatures will be 30 to 35 degrees above average. Winds will increase significantly out of the west at 15 to 25mph with gusts over 40mph. Near-critical to critical fire weather conditions are expected during Friday afternoon. Warm, not-winter-like, weather will continue through the holiday weekend. Highs on Christmas Day will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. South winds at 5 to 15mph. By Sunday, highs will return and warm back into the upper 70s.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

