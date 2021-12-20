Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hope for Christmas needs the communities help

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas less than a week away, Lawton’s House of Bread Ministry is working to ensure everyone has something under the tree.

The Ministry’s program is similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, where they adopt kids and adults who are in need of certain items.

Some of those wishes on their Christmas list range from clothes to toys, stocking stuffers, and holiday food items.

They’re asking for help collecting those.

“We only have few days left to get these collected, if not, I’ll have to make phone calls and tell them I’m sorry you didn’t get chosen,” Bruno said. “See, we never promise anybody they can be chosen, we tell them it’s our hope for Christmas that somebody will choose you.”

They are taking donations inside Central Plaza, but couldn’t give us specific times as to when they’d be set up.

So if you’d like to learn more, or ensure someone will be there to take your donation, give Pastor Bruno a call at 580-647-0054.

Donations will be accepted until Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.
MacArthur Highlanderettes win state competition
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck

Latest News

The bridge will be built at Persimmon Creek in Comanche County.
$2M bridge project approved in Comanche County
Kea Lauchu has been named the new deputy director of human resources for the City of Lawton.
City of Lawton welcomes new deputy director for human resources
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Dec. 20.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
12,286 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma.
3,331 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma