Hope for Christmas needs the communities help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Christmas less than a week away, Lawton’s House of Bread Ministry is working to ensure everyone has something under the tree.

The Ministry’s program is similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, where they adopt kids and adults who are in need of certain items.

Some of those wishes on their Christmas list range from clothes to toys, stocking stuffers, and holiday food items.

They’re asking for help collecting those.

“We only have few days left to get these collected, if not, I’ll have to make phone calls and tell them I’m sorry you didn’t get chosen,” Bruno said. “See, we never promise anybody they can be chosen, we tell them it’s our hope for Christmas that somebody will choose you.”

They are taking donations inside Central Plaza, but couldn’t give us specific times as to when they’d be set up.

So if you’d like to learn more, or ensure someone will be there to take your donation, give Pastor Bruno a call at 580-647-0054.

Donations will be accepted until Christmas Eve.

