Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

How to cope with grief during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is called the most wonderful time of the year, but for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard.

Therapist Jody Baumstein with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life says grief is different for everyone.

”You can’t exactly know what to expect, just know you might feel differently moment to moment or day to day, and that’s completely normal,” she said.

Allow yourself and your family to feel any emotion whether it is sadness or even happiness.

”Allowing yourself to laugh and experience joy is actually going to make you feel more connected and more hopeful,” she said.

Baumstein says you have control over your choices, so if you don’t want to go to a holiday event or keep up with old traditions, you don’t have to.

”You don’t have to do anything that causes you more pain and suffering,” she said.

She also says that finding ways to honor and remember your loved one is an important part of the healing process.

”It can be anything from looking at videos and pictures of a loved one, to making their favorite meal or listening to songs that remind you of them,” Baumstein said.

If the holidays become too hard, it is important to get help.

”We often think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but really it takes a ton of courage, strength and vulnerability to ask for help,” Baumstein said.

Other ideas to honor a loved one include volunteering at an organization they cared about, planting a tree in their honor or something as simple as lighting a candle for them.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.
MacArthur Highlanderettes win state competition
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck

Latest News

Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s...
TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers in hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Dec. 20.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
Former President Donald Trump was met with boos after revealing he received the COVID-19...
Trump draws some boos for saying he got COVID booster shot
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results