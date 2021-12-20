MacArthur Highlanderettes win state competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another southwest Oklahoma team have become state champions this weekend.

A big congratulations is in order for the MacArthur High School Highlanderettes.

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.

Meanwhile, the Eisenhower Pom team placed third in the 5A Game Day category, and eight girls were recognized as Academic All State students.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.