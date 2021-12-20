Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

MacArthur Highlanderettes win state competition

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another southwest Oklahoma team have become state champions this weekend.

A big congratulations is in order for the MacArthur High School Highlanderettes.

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.

Meanwhile, the Eisenhower Pom team placed third in the 5A Game Day category, and eight girls were recognized as Academic All State students.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issue a BOLO for Jason Nelson.
BOLO issued for burglary suspect out of Comanche County
Fire Chief of Indiahoma Chris Jones said the fire spread quickly due to wind and dry...
Grass fire breaks out in Indiahoma

Latest News

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.
LAwton cheer team wins state competition
Decorated floats featuring horses, antique cars and Santa went down East Lake Drive. Kiddos...
Medicine Park celebrates holidays with parade, carnival
Fire Chief of Indiahoma Chris Jones said the fire spread quickly due to wind and dry...
Fire crews put out grass fire in Indiahoma
First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
First Alert Forecast (12/19 PM)