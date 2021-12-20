Man arrested for Altus robbery
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is behind bars after a robbery that sent one man to a hospital.
According to Altus police, the crime happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Rochester.
There, the victim told police that a man hit him in the head and took off with his medication.
The victim was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
His condition is not known at this time.
Police later identified and arrested the suspect, Phil Molina.
He was booked in the Jackson County Jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery.
