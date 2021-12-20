Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for hitting officers when they responded to a disturbance at a hotel in Lawton.
According to court documents, police arrived at a hotel Friday, Dec. 17 on a call about a disturbance.
When they got there, police found Taylor Specht in a room with a hatchet acting aggressively.
An affidavit stated Specht hit an officer and stated he was going to kill him.
Specht has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20, 2022.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
