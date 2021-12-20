Expert Connections
Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton

Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.
Taylor Specht is arrested after he hits officers.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for hitting officers when they responded to a disturbance at a hotel in Lawton.

According to court documents, police arrived at a hotel Friday, Dec. 17 on a call about a disturbance.

When they got there, police found Taylor Specht in a room with a hatchet acting aggressively.

An affidavit stated Specht hit an officer and stated he was going to kill him.

Specht has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20, 2022.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

