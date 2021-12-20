Man charged for hitting officers in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for hitting officers when they responded to a disturbance at a hotel in Lawton.

According to court documents, police arrived at a hotel Friday, Dec. 17 on a call about a disturbance.

When they got there, police found Taylor Specht in a room with a hatchet acting aggressively.

An affidavit stated Specht hit an officer and stated he was going to kill him.

Specht has been charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer with a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 20, 2022.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.