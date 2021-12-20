Medicine Park celebrates holidays with parade, carnival

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park celebrated the holiday season with a Christmas parade and carnival Saturday afternoon.

Decorated floats featuring horses, antique cars and Santa went down East Lake Drive.

After that, families enjoyed live music, ate and shopped for gifts.

Kiddos also took photos with Santa inside a blow-up igloo.

Mayor of Medicine Park Roger Johnson said events like this one help maintain the town’s infrastructure and keep it exciting.

“Medicine Park was originally developed to be a fun place and that’s our goal now is to keep it fun and keep it light. We move here, we live here, we want to have fun here. We want to enjoy life.”

The Grinch even made an appearance.

And Medicine Park’s next big event is the Polar Plunge Week.

It’s kicking off at 7:30 p.m. with a Sock Hop on Jan. 30 and culminates with the Polar Plunge at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

You can learn more on medicinepark.com.

