Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medicine Park celebrates holidays with parade, carnival

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park celebrated the holiday season with a Christmas parade and carnival Saturday afternoon.

Decorated floats featuring horses, antique cars and Santa went down East Lake Drive.

After that, families enjoyed live music, ate and shopped for gifts.

Kiddos also took photos with Santa inside a blow-up igloo.

Mayor of Medicine Park Roger Johnson said events like this one help maintain the town’s infrastructure and keep it exciting.

“Medicine Park was originally developed to be a fun place and that’s our goal now is to keep it fun and keep it light. We move here, we live here, we want to have fun here. We want to enjoy life.”

The Grinch even made an appearance.

And Medicine Park’s next big event is the Polar Plunge Week.

It’s kicking off at 7:30 p.m. with a Sock Hop on Jan. 30 and culminates with the Polar Plunge at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

You can learn more on medicinepark.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes an arrest in Tulsa for drug trafficking.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics finds 25 pounds of meth in drug bust
Kevin Crisel is sentenced in child abuse case.
Man sentenced in child sexual abuse case
A wreck in Lawton on Sheridan sends one person the hospital.
One person is taken to the hospital after wreck
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issue a BOLO for Jason Nelson.
BOLO issued for burglary suspect out of Comanche County
Fire Chief of Indiahoma Chris Jones said the fire spread quickly due to wind and dry...
Grass fire breaks out in Indiahoma

Latest News

The girls won first place in the 5A Small Mix category in the state competition.
LAwton cheer team wins state competition
Fire Chief of Indiahoma Chris Jones said the fire spread quickly due to wind and dry...
Fire crews put out grass fire in Indiahoma
First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
First Alert Forecast (12/19 PM)
First Alert Forecast 6:30 am
First Alert Forecast (12/19 AM)